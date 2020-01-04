Nitro (NOX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $262.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Nitro token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a total market cap of $18,349.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

