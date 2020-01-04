NKN Price Tops $0.0179 (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, NKN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, BCEX and Bitrue. NKN has a market cap of $8.36 million and $1.73 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BCEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

