No BS Crypto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71,389.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $44,629.00 and approximately $71,389.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

