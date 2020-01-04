NOIA Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,000.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $500,080.00 and $15,000.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

