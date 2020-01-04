Noku Tops 1-Day Volume of $423.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $482,067.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

