NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $315,211.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $315,211.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000923 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,823,761 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

