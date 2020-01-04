Novacoin Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Novacoin has a market cap of $740,058.00 and $718.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001062 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,356.21 or 0.99502948 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

