Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 91.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 90 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a CHF 80 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.