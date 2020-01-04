NPCoin Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $4,208.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

