NPCoin Reaches Market Cap of $13.87 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $5,041.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.