Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Cap of $4.72 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Ethfinex and IDEX. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $195,452.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,309,268,035 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Huobi, CoinBene, Bitrue, Koinex, Bitbns, Ethfinex, BITBOX, IDEX, Zebpay, WazirX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

