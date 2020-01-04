Nuggets (NUG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $515,657.00 and $136.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

