NULS (NULS) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, NULS has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $911,785.00 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, OKEx, QBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinBene and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

