NuShares Trading 22.4% Lower This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. NuShares has a total market cap of $833,389.00 and $18.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005843 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

