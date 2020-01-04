NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.93 Million

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $379.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $385.69 million and the lowest is $374.16 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $509.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NS opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

