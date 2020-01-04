NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NuVasive by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

