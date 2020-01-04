Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Nuvectra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Nuvectra by 29.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nuvectra by 34.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuvectra by 24.9% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectra during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.69. Nuvectra has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

