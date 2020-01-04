Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

NVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

TSE NVA traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$3.07. The company had a trading volume of 546,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.