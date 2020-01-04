NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.30. 1,493,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.