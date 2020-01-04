Nxt (NXT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange, CoinEgg and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $1.57 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Indodax, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

