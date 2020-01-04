Oceanlab Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 146.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Oceanlab has a market cap of $2,596.00 and $21.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

