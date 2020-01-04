Octoin Coin Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Octoin Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $3,894.00 and $17,519.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

