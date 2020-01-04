ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Cap of $333,126.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $333,126.00 and $66,242.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00058560 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084905 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.05 or 0.99519720 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

