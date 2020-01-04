Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, FCoin and Bittrex. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $137,097.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, IDEX, Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex, FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

