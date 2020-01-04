OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $3,605.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, OKCash has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.76 or 0.99902140 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,931,834 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.