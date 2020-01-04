OmiseGO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.32 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $86.94 million and approximately $47.32 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00008445 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, Huobi and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, IDAX, CoinExchange, BitForex, Coinnest, Mercatox, BitBay, BitMart, OTCBTC, HitBTC, ABCC, DDEX, AirSwap, IDCM, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Coinsuper, Ethfinex, Neraex, BX Thailand, Iquant, TOPBTC, Koinex, Exmo, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinrail, B2BX, Binance, Liqui, C2CX, Kyber Network, COSS, Poloniex, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Upbit, Coinone, Cryptopia, GOPAX, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Tidex, Vebitcoin, IDEX, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, BigONE, Ovis, CoinEx, Kucoin, TDAX, Huobi, OKEx, Bancor Network, Crex24 and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

