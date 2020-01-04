OmiseGO Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.75 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00008430 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, AirSwap, Ovis and Exmo. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $88.75 million and $51.14 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, DDEX, Iquant, CoinEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Coinnest, OKEx, GOPAX, Crex24, Zebpay, IDEX, C2CX, Coinsuper, B2BX, Bit-Z, Liqui, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Braziliex, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, BitBay, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bitbns, IDCM, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, BitForex, Neraex, COSS, ABCC, BigONE, FCoin, ChaoEX, Coinrail, OTCBTC, BitMart, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Exmo, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, CoinBene, Poloniex, HitBTC, Huobi, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bithumb, IDAX, Hotbit, Tidex, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

