On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. 290,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,914. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

