OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,176,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,288 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 156,505 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in OncoCyte by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in OncoCyte by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,100. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

