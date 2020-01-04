Ondori Trading Up 0.6% This Week (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. During the last week, Ondori has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000850 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.