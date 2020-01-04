Ontology (ONT) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Ontology has a market cap of $332.81 million and approximately $69.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, BCEX, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Indodax, Upbit, BitMart, Bibox, Bitbns, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.