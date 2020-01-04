Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Open Platform has a market cap of $912,989.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

