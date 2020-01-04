Orbs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,541.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. Orbs has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $165,541.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,016,010,510 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

