Origin Sport (ORS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $3.89 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013452 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

