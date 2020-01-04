Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $4.03 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013720 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.