OriginTrail (TRAC) 1-Day Volume Tops $89,359.00

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $89,359.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and DEx.top. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,928,834 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

