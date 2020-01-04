Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

