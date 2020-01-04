ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ORIX during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 125.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

