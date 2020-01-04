Ormeus Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $609,046.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $609,046.00 and $196,020.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinBene, TOPBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinbe, Mercatox, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Bibox and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

