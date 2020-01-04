Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $47.49 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.46 million, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Orthopediatrics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

