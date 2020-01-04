Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.46.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:OSK opened at $94.29 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

