OST Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Gate.io and IDCM. OST has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $123,425.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, IDCM, Huobi, Coinsuper, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

