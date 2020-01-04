OTOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. OTOCASH has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $9,478.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OTOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003987 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Altilly and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039105 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000723 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTO is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io.

OTOCASH Token Trading

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

