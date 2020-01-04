Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,713,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,744,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,869,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

