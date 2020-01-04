Own Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $441,891.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Own has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $441,891.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official website is weown.com.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

