OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $313,031.00 and approximately $27,521.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00334008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013591 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003249 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015070 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.