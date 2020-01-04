Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

OXFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,199. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $450.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

