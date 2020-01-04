PAC Global (PAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,867.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, YoBit and Crex24. PAC Global has a total market cap of $963,342.00 and $22,867.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Graviex, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

