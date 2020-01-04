Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,477,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

