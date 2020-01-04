Pakcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 924.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $152,817.00 and $92.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

